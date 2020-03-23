Fishers police: Barricaded suspect with gun near State Road 37, 141st Street

Sgt. Tom Weger with Fishers Police Department talks about a person barricaded inside an apartment in Fishers just east of State Road 37 off 141st Street. 게시: WISH-TV 2020년 3월 23일 월요일

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The area of State Road 37 and 141st Street is closed off for a barricaded suspect with a gun, Fishers police said in a tweet.

The suspect is barricaded in an apartment but it’s not known if he’s alone, said Sgt. Tom Weger, a spokesman for the department. The majority of the affected apartment building has been evacuated. Other residents of The Woods of Britton Apartment Homes were being asked to shelter in place.

Police believe they know who the suspect is but are not identifying the person.

A boom heard in the area before 4:40 p.m. was an attempt by police to break into the apartment where the suspect is located. It was unknown if the attempt was successful.

Weger said police learned of the situation after shots were fired. As of 4:20 p.m., police had no confirmed reports of anyone injured.

Video from the scene shows police staged outside the entrance to residential areas east of State Road 37 on 141st Street. People are asked to avoid the area. Multiple agencies are on the scene, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This story has been updated to indicate the scene is near State Road 37 and 141st Street.