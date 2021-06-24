Crime Watch 8

Fishers police warn of ‘kidnapping’ scam

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Fishers are warning residents of a kidnapping scam that has been occurring both locally and nationally.

According to the Fishers Police Department, suspects are spoofing cell phone numbers and contacting victims while acting out a “kidnapping” in order to collect ransom money.

The suspects are also demanding payment from victims via Zelle Payment or PayPal.

“The phone call will include yelling/screaming, sounds of crying and no proof of life,” police said. “The suspect(s) will state the family member is being held at gunpoint and if law enforcement is contacted, they will kill the loved one.”

If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam you should call police and ask for a welfare check for your loved one. Police say you should not pay any ransom and report the suspicious activity immediately.

Police said a recent victim in Fishers had their Facebook account unlocked and viewable to the public which allowed their friends and family to be identified.

“Make certain the security settings, on your social media accounts, are set to the highest security level locking accounts from be viewable by non-approved friends,” police said in a press release to News 8.