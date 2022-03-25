Crime Watch 8

Fishers police warn residents of burglaries linked to South American theft group

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fishers police are sending a warning to residents after they were called to a string of burglaries.

They are asking residents to keep an eye on their homes after a theft group recently broke into three different homes.

“I’m aware, I keep my eyes open, and I just keep my doors locked,” Fishers resident Cathy McKenzie said.

Police believe the burglaries are linked to the South American theft group.

They say they targeted the Masthead and Hamilton Proper neighborhoods, and forced their way into homes.

“It appears that this group is new to the area, but they are an international and national group that travels throughout the country targeting middle to high income neighborhoods,” Fishers Police Department Sgt. Tom Weger said.

According to Weger, this group specifically targets jewelry, cash, and guns.

McKenzie says she was made aware that this was happening in her neighborhood.

“I was a little concerned initially just because it’s always scary when someone’s breaking into people’s homes and stealing things, but I felt comfortable after seeing the great police response. They were driving around the area. I just locked my doors, which I think we always should do anyway. Be conscious, lock your doors, and close your garage,” McKenzie said.

Police are reminding residents to report any suspicious activity and to immediately call 911.

They are also encouraging residents to leave a light on when they’re not home, and keep an eye on each others homes to prevent any more thefts.

“We want residents to be aware that these things happen and so that they can take the proper precautions to keep themselves safe,” Weger said.