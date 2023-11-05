Five individuals given citations in connection to Indianapolis mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department provided an update on the mass shooting that left a teenage girl dead and nine others hurt after a Halloween party last Saturday.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, IMPD said in a news release that citations were issued to the following individuals for the issues listed:

David Powell

· No Dance Hall Permit

· Allowing minors to violate curfew

· Permitting minors to loiter

· Keeping or Frequenting a dive

Jalen Helm (aka Jaylen Helm)

· No Dance Hall Permit

· Allowing minors to violate curfew

· Permitting minors to loiter

· Keeping or Frequenting a dive

Takhaia Govan

· No Dance Hall Permit

· Allowing minors to violate curfew

· Permitting minors to loiter

· Keeping or Frequenting a dive

Sparkle Bridges

· No Dance Hall Permit

· Allowing minors to violate curfew

· Permitting minors to loiter

· Keeping or Frequenting a dive

Nikita Bridges

· No Dance Hall Permit

· Allowing minors to violate curfew

· Permitting minors to loiter

· Keeping or Frequenting a dive

