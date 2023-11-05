Search
Five individuals given citations in connection to Indianapolis mass shooting

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department provided an update on the mass shooting that left a teenage girl dead and nine others hurt after a Halloween party last Saturday.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, IMPD said in a news release that citations were issued to the following individuals for the issues listed:

David Powell 

·       No Dance Hall Permit 

·       Allowing minors to violate curfew 

·       Permitting minors to loiter 

·       Keeping or Frequenting a dive  

Jalen Helm (aka Jaylen Helm) 

·       No Dance Hall Permit 

·       Allowing minors to violate curfew 

·       Permitting minors to loiter 

·       Keeping or Frequenting a dive 

Takhaia Govan 

·       No Dance Hall Permit 

·       Allowing minors to violate curfew 

·       Permitting minors to loiter 

·       Keeping or Frequenting a dive 

Sparkle Bridges 

·       No Dance Hall Permit 

·       Allowing minors to violate curfew 

·       Permitting minors to loiter 

·       Keeping or Frequenting a dive 

Nikita Bridges 

·       No Dance Hall Permit 

·       Allowing minors to violate curfew 

·       Permitting minors to loiter 

·       Keeping or Frequenting a dive 

