Five individuals given citations in connection to Indianapolis mass shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department provided an update on the mass shooting that left a teenage girl dead and nine others hurt after a Halloween party last Saturday.
At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, IMPD said in a news release that citations were issued to the following individuals for the issues listed:
David Powell
· No Dance Hall Permit
· Allowing minors to violate curfew
· Permitting minors to loiter
· Keeping or Frequenting a dive
Jalen Helm (aka Jaylen Helm)
· No Dance Hall Permit
· Allowing minors to violate curfew
· Permitting minors to loiter
· Keeping or Frequenting a dive
Takhaia Govan
· No Dance Hall Permit
· Allowing minors to violate curfew
· Permitting minors to loiter
· Keeping or Frequenting a dive
Sparkle Bridges
· No Dance Hall Permit
· Allowing minors to violate curfew
· Permitting minors to loiter
· Keeping or Frequenting a dive
Nikita Bridges
· No Dance Hall Permit
· Allowing minors to violate curfew
· Permitting minors to loiter
· Keeping or Frequenting a dive