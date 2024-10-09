Florida truck driver convicted in I-65 murder of trucking co-driver

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — A Florida truck driver was convicted of killing his trucking co-driver and leaving his body on Interstate 65 in White County, Indiana State Police said in a news release on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a White County jury found Miguel Ibarguren, 44, of Miami, Florida, guilty for the murder of Aristide Garcia, 63, of Los Angeles, California.

On March 8, 2022, Garcia body was found when a cleaning crew spotted his body in a ditch near the 187.5 mile-marker of Interstate 65 in White County. That is just south of State Road 18.

Garcia was reported missing by his employer, a trucking company based in Cedar Points, Iowa. Investigators identified Ibarguren, Garcia’s co-driver, as a suspect, and arrested him in Arlington, Texas on March 15, 2022. Ibarguren was jailed in Texas and eventually extradited to Indiana, where he was convicted.

Sentencing is scheduled for November. Further information will be provided at that time.