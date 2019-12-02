Former Child Services caseworker charged with neglect of boy, 4

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH/AP) — A former Indiana Department of Child Services worker is facing four charges of neglecting a 4-year-old boy under his supervision.

A grand jury in Madison Circuit Court 4 indicted Spencer Day Osborn, 26, of Anderson, according to the county prosecutor. Osborn was charged Monday with four felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

Court documents provided by the chief administrator for the Madison County prosecutor listed the charges but gave no details on the case.

County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings told the Herald Bulletin that after the boy was placed in foster care, Osborn allegedly returned him to his mother “where he was seriously injured multiple times.” The boy’s mother, Kathryn Hill, 28, was charged with neglect in September after he was hospitalized with internal bleeding.’

Hill’s case is set for a hearing Friday morning in Madison Circuit Court 6 to possibly determine a trial date.

“The child was in a state of malnutrition and appeared nearly unresponsive,” Detective Chris Frazier said in an affidavit provided to the Herald Bulletin. “The child could barely open his eyes and was making inaudible sounds.”

Court documents said the incidents occurred between July 28 and Sept. 12.

Child Services said in a statement that the department no longer employs Osborn.

The statement from Noelle Russell, deputy director of communications, said, “The Indiana Department of Child Services takes any allegation of misconduct against our employees very seriously, and the criminal case filed against our former employee is no exception. As providers of service to Hoosier families and children in crisis, we consider child safety our first priority and will take whatever steps necessary to ensure our families’ needs are being met.

“We will have no further comment on this matter as the criminal justice process is now underway. Questions regarding former employees’ employment records can be referred to the State Personnel Department.”

Online records show an arrest warrant was issued Monday for Osborn, but he was not in jail. Online court records also don’t list an attorney for Osborn.