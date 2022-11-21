Crime Watch 8

Former coach at Zionsville facility sentenced to 40 years for child molesting

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A former gymnastics coach from Crawfordsville was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after found guilty in September of three counts of child molesting, the Boone County prosecutor said.

Kenneth Arnold, 33, was a coach with a Zionsville athletic facility.

He molested children three times between January 2014 and December 2016 while he was working as a gymnastics coach during practices at InterActive Academy, an athletic center in Zionsville. Prosecutors say the victim was younger than 14, and a child told a counselor about the abuse in fall 2020.

Prosecutors say Arnold was also the subject in two investigations in 2016 for other sex crimes that they say happened during the same time as the abuse for which he was convicted. They say one case went to trial, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict. A plea agreement was reached for the other case due to the girl’s parents deciding not to put their child through a trial.