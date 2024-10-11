Former Colts player denied change of venue in case of son’s battery

Bryson Muir (center), 14, of Logansport, Indiana. Bryson was found safe at his home on the morning of July 3, 2024, nearly two and a half weeks since he was last seen. His parents, Daniel (left) and Kristen Muir (right), were taken into custody following Bryson's discovery. They both face criminal charges. (Provided Photos/Cass County jail and Indiana State Police)

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — Former Colts defensive tackle Daniel Muir and his wife, Kristin, have been denied a change of venue and judge in their criminal case regarding the battery of his 14-year-old son.

Cass Circuit Judge Stephen Kitts made the ruling Thursday.

Daniel Muir is charged with domestic battery and obstruction of justice in connection to the June disappearance of his son. Kristin Muir is only charged with obstruction of justice.

The charges came after the Muirs’ son Bryson Muir, 14 — he’d been the subject of an Indiana Silver Alert issued in late June — was found safe and unharmed, Indiana State Police said after a July raid of the Muirs’ home. The home is in the 1700 block of U.S. 24 in Logansport.

State police previously reported that the property in Logansport is owned by the Servant Leadership Foundation. Daniel Muir is said to be a former pastor of Straitway Truth Ministry. The nonprofit religious group based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, according to ProPublica online records. Members of the controversial religious sect identify as Hebrew Israelites, and they live in communes.

The next hearing for the Muirs was scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 21 in Cass Circuit Court.

The Muirs were earlier released from jail on bond.

Muir played four seasons with the Colts, from 2008-2011. He played in 40 games in Indianapolis, starting 26 of them. He played seven total years in the NFL, spending one season with each of the Packers, Jets, and Raiders.

