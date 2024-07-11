Former Colts player hits snag in fighting judge’s bond decision

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts player Daniel Muir and his wife, Kristen, hit a snag Thursday in their fight against being held in jail without bond.

The Muirs were charged with domestic battery and obstruction of justice charges after their son went missing last month. After an Indiana Silver Alert was issued, he was found safe at their Logansport home, and they’ve been held in jail since July 3.

In a Thursday emergency hearing, Cass County Superior Court II Judge Lisa Swaim asked the Muirs’ attorneys to transfer their writ of habeas corpus case to Circuit Court, where the criminal case is being handled. The case will be transferred to the Circuit Court. If the Circuit Court cannot hear it before Tuesday, Swaim said she likely will.

“Parties, I believe you should be filing this first in Circuit Court. Until you actually exhaust those opportunities, I would not be able to hear this,” Swaim said. “I would be happy to hear this if you take care of your issues in regard to my being able to hear your request.”

Swaim says their request that the two not be held without bond is a reasonable one, but there is not much she can do within her purview, at this point.

The attorneys for Daniel and Kristin say they chose to file the writ of habeas corpus in Superior Court because the Circuit Court judge is on vacation.

Specifically, Daniel Muir’s attorney, Nathan Vining, says their decision was based on which court they believed could hear their pleas earliest.

The hearing was continuing at 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

Muir played four seasons with the Colts, from 2008-2011. He played in 40 games in Indianapolis, starting 26 of them. He played seven total years in the NFL, spending one season with each of the Packers, Jets, and Raiders.

