Former cop charged with sexual misconduct with juvenile

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A former Kokomo Police Department officer has been charged with sexual misconduct with a juvenile, the Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

Sinme I. Asomuyide, 31, of Indianapolis, on Tuesday afternoon remained in the Tipton County jail, where he’d turned himself in earlier in the day.

Online records show Asomuyide was charged with felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor; sexual battery; child seduction; and official misconduct. His bond was set Tuesday at $30,000 cash.

News 8 reached out Tuesday morning to the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office for court documents in the case but did not hear a response.

After Asomuyide was arrested, Judge Matthew J. Elkin of Howard Superior Court 1 unsealed the documents, which had been kept from public view. Online court record also showed no scheduled hearing in the case.

Kokomo police had asked the state police to investigate on July 8. A news release issued Tuesday from state police did not detail when, where or how the alleged crime happened and was discovered.

The department’s Facebook page says Asomuyide had joined the Kokomo police in July 2023, and graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in December.

State police say they have not completed their investigation.