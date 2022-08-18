Crime Watch 8

Former deputy charged with identity deception while posting social media comments

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — A former sheriff’s deputy was arrested on a charge of posting derogatory comments on social media while posing as a man from Georgia, according to Indiana State Police.

Andrew M. Longyear, 32, was charged with a felony count of identity deception and a misdemeanor charge of conversation. The state police’s news release headline says Longyear is from Carmel, but the text in the release says he’s from Fishers. Online court records say he’s from Fishers.

Longyear is a former detective and deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, state police say.

Master Trooper Detective Tom Hanks of the Special Investigations Section arrested Longyear on Wednesday at the Clay County Justice Center without incident and then released him on his own recognizance, state police say in the news release.

State police say Longyear used the cover photo and identity of a Loganville, Georgia, man while posting the comments “towards an individual” on the social media account named Brazil Indiana Chatter. The Georgia man provided police with information that led to an investigation.

Ann Mischler of Sullivan County was appointed special prosecutor in the case. Clay Superior Court Judge Robert Pell issued the arrest warrant.

Brazil is about an hour’s drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.