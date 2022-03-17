Crime Watch 8

Former Franklin College president pleads no contest to sex crime charges

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Former Franklin College President Thomas Minar on Thursday pleaded no contest to sex crimes in a Wisconsin circuit court.

Minar was fired by the school after his arrest in January 2020.

He was named Franklin College’s 16th president on July 1, 2015.

Minar pleaded no contest to one count of child enticement-sexual contact and three counts of possession of child pornography. All four charges are felonies.

The remaining charges against Minar were dropped.

Court documents show he sent sexually explicit messages to an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old boy on Grindr, who then met him at a McDonald’s and arrested him.

Online court records show Minar’s sentencing is set for June 6.