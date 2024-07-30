Former Greenwood wrestling coach charged after sending nudes to student

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A former wrestling coach at Greenwood Middle School is charged after being accused of sending nude photos to a 14-year-old student on Snapchat.

Elijah Ross, 22, was arrested at the middle school on Jan. 30 and was terminated from his position on the same day. Ross was formally charged on Monday in Johnson Superior Court 2 with one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Greenwood Police Department officers met with the school staff and the 14-year-old who said Ross sent her nude images of himself on Snapchat. The 14-year-old told officers the two began communicating on Snapchat after Ross had added her.

It was reported that their conversations were solely about wrestling.

Starting on December 24, Ross began discussing topics beyond wrestling with the victim, stating he “wished he was 14 again” because he thought she was cute, according to court documents.

The victim stated in court documents that Ross would almost daily ask her to meet up with him or “see him.”

When Ross spoke with police, he at first tried to say he meant to send the photos to his girlfriend, but then admitted to sending them to the student because he wanted to “dirty talk” with them.

After the interview, Ross was taken into custody and booked at Johnson County Jail. He was released the day after his arrest after posting a $500 cash bond and a $4,000 surety bond, according to the Johnson County Jail.

According to court documents, a search warrant will be requested for Ross’ phone.

A court date has not been set.