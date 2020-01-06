Former high school track coach sentenced to 24 years in child porn case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former assistant boys and girls track coach at Attica High School was sentenced to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges of production and possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced the prison sentence for Jeremy Kelley, 41. U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker issued the sentence.

An investigation into the Kelley’s behavior began in January 2018 when officials received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip led investigators to a social media account owned by Kelley. After obtaining a search warrant, authorities found over 16,000 images mostly containing child pornography in connection to the account. Over 500 video files were also found.

A June 2018 search warrant for Kelley’s residence led investigators to over 450 videos and 27,000 images.

Kelley was an assistant track coach at the school when arrested in July 1, 2018. A grand jury indicated him Aug. 21, 2018.