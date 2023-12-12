Former Howard County jail employee, inmate arrested for drug trafficking in jail

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A former jail employee and an inmate at the Howard County jail were arrested after investigators say the two had been trafficking drugs into the jail.

A release from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office on Monday says that sometime in late November, officers began an investigation after they received a tip about drug trafficking in the Howard

County Criminal Justice Center.

Through their investigation, they learned that a former jail employee, 24-year-old Branagan Reece of Kokomo, was a suspect. She had been fired before the drug trafficking investigation.

Reece, along with an inmate at the jail, 27-year-old Justin Mundy, were arrested on Monday for their connection to the trafficking.

Both Reece and Mundy face a felony charge of trafficking with an inmate. Reece is facing an additional charge for official misconduct. They were being held at the Howard County jail, but Reece was not listed as an inmate as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the trafficking is asked to contact Det. Jacob Gibson or Det. Will Cline at 765-614-3473.