Crime Watch 8

Former HSE teacher arrested for molesting student

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – A teacher formerly with the Hamilton Southeastern School District has been arrested, according to the Fishers Police Department.

Ian Gray, 38, is accused of molesting a student on school property during the 2017-2018 school year.

Police said their investigation began after a mental health professional reached out to the Department of Child Services in late May.

FPD says the school immediately removed Gray from the classroom after receiving the information.

On Thursday, a warrant was issued for Gray’s arrest.

Police said Gray has turned himself in to police and resigned from HSE schools.

Following the arrest, the school system released the following statement:

We are aware that a former school employee has been charged with alleged misconduct with a minor student. We have cooperated fully with the Fishers Police Department since its investigation began, and will continue to do so in coordination with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. When the investigation commenced, we placed the school employee on administrative leave, per district policy. The employee has since resigned. We believe strongly in protecting the safety and well-being of our students and that includes working with authorities to investigate allegations of wrongdoing that arise involving any student. To preserve the integrity of the investigation and protect the privacy of the victim, it is our district’s practice to refrain from publicly discussing this matter. We will continue to support law enforcement and anyone who has been affected by these alleged events.

The school system also said that Gray was placed on administrative leave on April 22, 2021. Gray resigned on July 22 as an 8th-grade math teacher at Riverside Junior High. He was also a track and cross-country coach.