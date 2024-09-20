Former IMPD civilian employee, police chaplain arrested for child molestation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former IMPD civilian employee who performed at local churches as “The Singing Policeman of Indianapolis,” is accused of child molesting.

Online jail records show that 73-year-old Sylvester “Leroy” Driscoll was arrested Wednesday after an investigation that began in late August.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that Driscoll was a civilian employee from 1996 until 2019 and “has not been associated with the IMPD since.”

A Facebook post from Southport Police Department in 2021 shows Driscoll retiring as the department’s chaplain. Videos posted online by an Indiana church show Driscoll, introduced as “The Singing Policeman of Indianapolis,” performing several religious songs.

Driscoll faces two preliminary charges of felony child molestation and is being held in the Marion County Jail without bond.

Court records show Driscoll was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.