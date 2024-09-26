Former Indiana deputy arrested in ID deception case

(WISH) — A former Jay County deputy was arrested Wednesday on a felony count of identity deception, Indiana State Police say.

The Jay County Sheriff’s Office in February asked the state police to investigation Derek J. Bogenschutz, 36.

A news release from state police did not say what actions led to the charge, only that warrant had been issued for his arrest. Online court records did not show the charge on Wednesday night.

Bogenschutz was to be taken to the jail in Portland, and go to court in Jay County this week, state police say.