Former Indiana lawmaker sentenced for federal corruption

State Rep. Sean Eberhart (R-Shelbyville) gets emotional during House ceremony honoring his retirement in 2022 (via Indiana House Republicans)
by: Adam Krent
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former state lawmaker got a year in jail and a year of probation after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges.

Former Republican state Rep. Sean Eberhart also must pay $60,000 in restitution, and a $25,000 fine.

Prosecutors say Eberhart conspired with others to support legislation that would help spectacle entertainment purchase state licenses for casinos in Gary and Vigo County.

They say in exchange Eberhart was promised a job with spectacle with a six-figure annual salary.

