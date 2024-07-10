Former Indiana lawmaker sentenced for federal corruption
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former state lawmaker got a year in jail and a year of probation after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges.
Former Republican state Rep. Sean Eberhart also must pay $60,000 in restitution, and a $25,000 fine.
Prosecutors say Eberhart conspired with others to support legislation that would help spectacle entertainment purchase state licenses for casinos in Gary and Vigo County.
They say in exchange Eberhart was promised a job with spectacle with a six-figure annual salary.
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.