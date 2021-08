Crime Watch 8

Former Indiana resident arrested, charged with child molestation during time in Miami County

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A former Miami County resident was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of child molestation, Indiana State Police said Sunday.

Thomas Brockway, 64, allegedly committed sexual acts on preteen boys on multiple occasions at a Miami County home between 2012 and 2017.

ISP opened an investigation on Aug. 3 that eventually led to Brockway’s arrest.

Brockway, who now lives in Alma, Michigan, was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.