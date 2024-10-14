Former Indiana sheriff Jamey Noel sentenced to 15 years in prison as part of plea deal

Former Indiana sheriff Jamey Noel listens to victim impact statements given on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, during a Clark County Circuit Court hearing in Jeffersonville, Indiana. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle)

(INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE) — Former Clark County Sheriff and longtime Republican operative Jamey Noel could spend upwards of a decade in prison after a judge accepted his guilty pleas to more than a dozen felony charges in court Monday.

The plea deal brings a close to Noel’s portion of the case — dubbed the largest in agency history by state police — but other investigations are ongoing.

Noel was originally charged with 31 felonies for allegedly misusing money from the fire and EMS departments which he oversaw. He pleaded guilty to 27 of those in August.

Special Judge Larry Medlock, of Washington County, officially accepted Noel’s plea following two hours of victim testimony in open court on Monday. Twenty-one statements were provided, including from members of law enforcement who formerly worked with or under Noel, and by Hoosiers in Clark County and neighboring communities whose lives have been “upended” by the former sheriff’s actions.

In many cases described, it was Noel’s mismanagement of millions in taxpayer dollars which victims said will scar their families and communities for “years to come.”

“As firefighters, first responders and public servants, we take a higher oath. We are held to a higher standard of integrity,” said Roger Montgomery Jr., a first responder who worked for Noel from 2005 to 2011. Montgomery said firefighters and paramedics lacked proper equipment under Noel’s command, and that emergency personnel were tasked with driving Noel’s personal “limousines,” sometimes leaving just one firefighter on duty — and “putting citizens’ lives in jeopardy.”

He said, too, that non-emergency transfers were often prioritized over 911 calls because those runs netted “more money” from Medicare and Medicaid.

“Jamey Noel has betrayed the trust of the public, and any first responder — or anyone else that’s ever worn a badge and taken that oath,” Montgomery continued. “He did so knowingly and willingly for personal gain, and that personal gain was put ahead of patients and the lives of the people that worked for him.”

Noel, who appeared in court shackled and wearing an orange jumpsuit and pink handcuffs, was mostly expressionless at the defense table during Monday’s hearing, though he broke into tears after a letter — written by his niece — offered a stark rebuke: “Grandma and grandpa would be very disappointed.”

Noel was also emotional as he read a prepared statement, which mostly emphasized his family’s innocence.

“It’s all my fault. … (My family) were victims of my deceit, like everyone else, and I hope they can forgive me,” Noel said before reciting a Catholic prayer.

Noel agreed to plead guilty to charges of theft, money laundering, corrupt business influence, official misconduct, obstruction of justice and tax evasion. Four charges of ghost employment were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

“You’ve tarnished the badge and failed everyone in law enforcement,” Medlock told Noel just before sentencing. The judge said he would have preferred a harsher sentence, but worried that doing so could make the case ripe for an appeal.

Noel now begins a 15-year prison sentence with three of those years suspended to probation. With approval from the judge, Noel will get credit for time served, beginning June 8. Per state law, Noel could shave time off his sentence with good behavior in prison, leaving him to serve roughly nine-and-a-half years behind bars.

Victims address the court

Additionally included in the plea deal is an agreement for Noel to pay back more than $3.1 million in public funds: $2,870,924 to the Utica Volunteer Firefighters Association; $61,190 to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department; $173,155 to the Indiana Department of Revenue; and $35,245 to the Indiana State Police.

Noel is also subject to a $270,000 fine determined by Medlock, who tacked on $10,000 for each guilty count.

Noel agreed to the plea deal nearly a year after he was arrested and Indiana State Police investigators raided his home in southern Indiana.

Noel posted a $75,000 bond in November 2023, but has been held in the Scott County jail since April after Medlock raised his bond to $1.5 million. The case was originally scheduled to go to trial in November.

Using findings from a long-term Indiana State Police investigation, state prosecutors alleged Noel used millions of taxpayer dollars from the Utica Volunteer Firefighters Association and New Chapel EMS to buy cars, planes, vacations, clothing and other personal luxury purchases. Investigators said public funds were also used to pay for college tuition and child support.

The disgraced former sheriff additionally admitted to tasking county employees with jobs related to his personal collection of classic cars. At least 40 vehicles were confiscated by law enforcement, including a bevy of classics, such as two 1970 Plymouth Superbirds, a 1959 Corvette, and 1966 and 1968 Chargers, according to search warrant returns.

Court documents further point to at least $33,000 worth of public funds used by Noel to make contributions to various Republican candidates and campaigns between 2020 and 2023.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, who addressed the court on Monday, recalled conversations about money management with Noel as far back as 2015. But Carter said Noel searched for power, control and money, rather than striving to build “public trust.”

“Politics should never be the number one priority … but it was for Jamey,” Carter said.

Noel’s wife, Misty – who has since filed for divorce from her husband — and daughter, Kasey, separately face charges of theft and tax evasion. Both have pleaded not guilty. A Oct. 28 trial date was pushed back Monday afternoon. The court has yet to indicate a new schedule.

What comes next Noel

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in August that a pardon for Noel would not come from his administration.

The governor — a longtime associate and friend of Noel’s — said that pardoning procedures would require a review of the conviction and sentencing. Such a process, Holcomb added, “would be way after my term concluded … years down the road.”

The governor did not immediately reply to a request for comment after Noel’s sentencing.

Noel led Holcomb’s campaign in 2016 and was part of his transition team. He also served as chairman of Holcomb’s reelection bid and, prior to Holcomb, attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C. on a personal invitation from former Gov. Mike Pence, who was Trump’s vice president.

Noel additionally faces several civil cases, including two lodged by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita in an effort to force Noel to pay back the state agencies he allegedly took public funds from to pay for personal spending.

In one lawsuit, Rokita said Noel should be required to reimburse the Clark County jail commissary fund more than $900,000 for “funds misappropriated, diverted, or misapplied”, which were cited in an audit report filed by the State Board of Accounts in February.

Rokita also requested a restraining order that would temporarily restrict Noel from selling real estate properties, stocks and bonds, vehicles, firearms, clothing and jewelry while the attorney general’s legal challenges are pending.

A May court ruling prohibited the Noel family from selling any assets. The civil cases are still ongoing, and the next hearing is set for Nov. 13.

Separately, Noel also faces a lawsuit filed by the children of his deceased brother, Leon. They allege that Noel stole from their inheritance when he managed their father’s estate.

It remains uncertain whether Noel will qualify for public pensions. State officials told the Capital Chronicle last month that Noel’s state police service could qualify him for retirement benefits, but Carter told reporters Monday that Noel previously received only a “separation benefit” because he did not meet the agency’s pension requirements.

Even so, Noel could retain eligibility for benefits at the county level.

Special Prosecutor Ric Hertel, of Ripley County, said in a news briefing after the hearing that he was not sure would could transpire with potential pensions but said he’s awaiting further direction from the court on the restitution process.