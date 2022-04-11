Crime Watch 8

Former Indiana state senator pleads guilty to federal charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indiana State Senator Brent Waltz pleaded guilty in federal court to making and receiving conduit contributions and making false statements to the FBI.

A conduit contribution is a political donation made by someone that actually came from someone else.

Waltz faces up to five years in prison for each offense.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Waltz served in the state senate from 2005 through 2017.

Also charged in the case is John Keeler, formerly the Vice President and General Counsel of New Centaur, LLC. His trial is set to begin April 18.