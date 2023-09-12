Former Marion County deputy facing charges for multiple counts of child exploitation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Marion County sheriff’s deputy is facing felony charges for multiple counts of child exploitation and possessing child pornography, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the investigation into Justin Dillehay, 27, started in late August.

IMPD detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Yahoo account being used to upload child pornography material in May.

During their investigation, detectives traced two different Yahoo accounts back to Dillehay. The accounts had been used to email sexually explicit images and videos of children to each other.

On Aug. 21, officers executed a search warrant on Dillehay at his apartment in the 4600 block of Mimi Drive. That’s in the Ninth Avenue Apartments in Beech Grove.

Dillehay spoke with investigators, acknowledging that both Yahoo email addresses were his.

When detectives asked Dillehay about the emails he sent himself containing child pornography in May, Dillehay immediately asked for a lawyer, ending the interview.

Detectives searched through both Dillehay’s work phone and personal cell phone. On his personal phone, investigators found more than 10 images of child pornography involving children less than 12 years old.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office told News 8 that Dillehay was employed with the department from 2016 to 2020. He is no longer employed by the office.

Dillehay was held at the Marion County jail at a $700 bond, but is no longer listed as an inmate.

Dillehay goes to trial on Nov. 15.