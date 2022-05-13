Crime Watch 8

Former Marion County deputy sent to prison for assaulting inmate

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) – A former Marion County Detention Deputy is going to jail for assaulting an inmate.

Jorge Alberto Mateos, 26, of Noblesville, was sentenced Friday to 18 months in federal prison. Mateos had previously pleaded guilty to a felony civil rights offense for his unreasonable use of force against an inmate in his care.

According to court documents, the incident happened on Sept. 9, 2021, while Mateos was on duty at the Marion County Jail. During his shift, an inmate had been told to take off his jail-issued shoes. The inmate responded by kicking off his shoes and sitting in the corner of his cell.

Mateos then entered the cell and told the inmate, “When a deputy tells you to do something, you need to do it.” He the hit him in the face several times. Mateos knocked him to the ground and continued to hit him. Court documents say the inmate never tried to resist or fight back.

Deputies eventually separated the two and placed the inmate in handcuffs. Mateos continued to hit him after.