Crime Watch 8

Former New Castle lieutenant and former Henry Co. reserve deputy indicted on federal charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former New Castle Police Department lieutenant and a former Henry County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of excessive force and witness tampering.

Aaron Strong, formerly a lieutenant with the New Castle Police Department, was previously indicted in July for accusations of excessive force. According to federal investigators, Strong used excessive force against an arrestee and two other people who were in custody.

Investigators say that Strong used a baton, kicked a person in the head and used a “bean bag” shotgun against individuals without legal justication.

The new indictment adds a witness tampering allegation against Adam Guy. Guy, 25, is formerly a reserve deputy with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. According to investigators, Guy “engaged in misleading conduct toward another person with the intent to interfere with the investigation of one of the incidents for which Strong is charged with using unreasonable force.”

Court documents acquired by News 8 claim that Strong and Guy made false statements to an investigator with Indiana State Police.