Former New Castle police officer charged with criminal recklessness

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A former New Castle Police Department officer is facing a charge of criminal recklessness related to an August incident.

Aaron Strong, 42, is accused of hitting a man with his police baton after the man surrendered following a foot chase just before 1:30 a.m. Aug. 19, state police said Tuesday. The chase began at 12th and Woodard streets and ended near 10th and Thornburg streets.

Strong was a lieutenant with the department at the time.

Two other officers at the scene reported the incident to their supervisors, who requested an investigation by Indiana State Police.

A special prosecutor filed the charge Monday against Strong. His initial hearing is set for Jan. 28 in Henry Circuit Court 3.

Online records indicated Strong was not jailed.