Crime Watch 8

Former Police Chief arrested for theft of funds; wife arrested for theft of prescription medications

Knox County, Ind. (WISH) — Former Police Chief Dustin Luking was arrested earlier today on several charges after money was found to be missing from the Vincennes Police Department.

A criminal investigation that began in July 2019 found that over $35,000 in cash had been taken from the department’s evidence vault. Luking allegedly used the funds for personal use. He resigned from the Vincennes Police Department in October 2019.

An audit performed by the Indiana State Board of Accounts also showed several other irregularities involving Luking. The audit revealed between 2013-2016, Luking used over $14,000 in funds again for personal use. An arrest warrant was issued this morning for Luking by the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office after reviewing the investigation.

A separate investigation involving Luking’s wife, Bethany J. Shelton Luking, began in August 2019 when Indiana State Police investigated a theft of prescription medication at the Bettye J. McCormick Senior Center in Viencennes where Mrs. Luking was employed.

An arrest warrant was issued this morning for Mrs. Luking by the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office after reviewing the investigation. Both husband and wife were arrested this morning without incident.

Mr. Luking was charged on one count of Theft, Level 5 Felony; one count of Official Misconduct, Level 6 Felony; and Forgery, Level 6 Felony. Mrs. Luking was charged with Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud or Deceit, Level 6 Felony

They are both currently being held in the Lawrence County Jail and awaiting extradition