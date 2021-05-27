Crime Watch 8

Former Portland police officer arrested on child seduction charge

PORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A former Portland, Indiana, police officer at the center of an investigation has been arrested on a charge of child seduction.

Joshua Clark, 36, was booked into the Hendricks County Jail on Thursday, jail records show.

Clark was suspended and removed from his duties on May 14 after allegations that he attempted to engage in sexual conduct with a child in Avon. He resigned from the department on May 20.

The Avon Police Department had been conducting the investigation into the former officer.

“Although these incidents can be troubling for the public to process and questions the integrity of the department, it is important to note that these incidents are rare nationwide and this one incident should not distract the public’s overall opinion of the Portland Police Department,” Portland Mayor Josh Boggs said when the resignation was announced in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Portland police previously said that Clark was never assigned to schools for his duties.

“The safety of our kids in our community will always be paramount to our officers and we will effectively investigate and prosecute those in our community and assist outside agencies with their investigation against those who take any wrongful action against anyone in the community; in particular the vulnerable,” the department said online.

No formal charges were listed in online court records on Thursday.