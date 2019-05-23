Former sheriff's office lieutenant facing misconduct charges after traffic stop gets physical John Dorsey, a former lieutenant with the Marion County Sheriff's Office is facing several charges, including official misconduct, after he allegedly battered a man during a traffic stop earlier this month, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office said. (Provided Photo/Marion County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A former lieutenant with the Marion County Sheriff's Office has been fired from the department and is facing misconduct and battery charges, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

John Dorsey served with the Marion County Sheriff's Office for 11 years. He was fired on May 17, the same day he was charged with one count of official misconduct by a public servant and two counts of battery.

The charges stem from an April 5 traffic stop where former Lt. Dorsey assisted in arresting a man who had an open warrant.

During the arrest, Dorsey allegedly punched the man in the groin and poked him in the eye several times before he was placed in a patrol car and transported to the Marion County Jail.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer notified Marion County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs after Dorsey's behavior indicated there was a "personal dispute" between Dorsey and the man who was arrested.

Court documents also stated that the victim was "screaming bloody murder" during the arrest and that it was "personal."

The victim was allegedly in a relationship with the mother of Dorsey's children.

Dorsey was arrested May 17. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 17 at 9 a.m.