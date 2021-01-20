Former Speedway teacher charged for sexual battery, child seduction

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A former Speedway schools teacher has been charged for sexual battery and child seduction by a child care worker.

Tyler Carmichael, 36, was charged on Wednesday. The alleged incident happened on Nov. 21. A mugshot has not yet been provided by the Speedway Police Department.

Carmichael submitted his resignation to Speedway Schools on Dec. 22 and it was approved by the school board on Jan. 12. He had been a teacher since August 2007.

According to court documents, the victim was a former student in his eighth grade social studies class. Carmichael was also a high school track coach. Court documents indicate the victim was a high school student at the time of the incident.

According to court documents, Carmichael showed up at the residence of one of the victim’s friends around 5 a.m.

The victim told police Carmichael smoked marijuana and drank about six beers while there.

She says he came on to her and grabbed the inside of her thigh.

She told investigators that Carmichael became “visibly irritated” when she mentioned Carmichael’s wife and kids, according to court documents.

She said Carmichael eventually left around 7:15 a.m. and that he was concerned the neighbors two doors down would recognize his vehicle.

Online court records show an active warrant for Carmichael with a bond for $2,000 cash. A future court date is not yet listed.