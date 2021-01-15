Former Taylor University professor arrested on multiple child-sex charges

UPLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A former Taylor University professor was arrested Friday morning on multiple child-sex charges after an Indiana State Police investigation.

Jeffrey Marsee, 59, of Upland, is charged with a count of child molesting, two counts of child exploitation, and four counts of possession of child pornography in two separate criminal filings in Grant Superior Court 2 in Marion.

Marsee was a Taylor associate professor of kinesiology, the study of body movement. Upon discovery of the allegations in December, the university placed him on administrative leave and barred him from the campus of the Christian liberal arts college about 45 miles northeast of Indianapolis. State police said he was dismissed from his job Dec. 11.

In a news release, state police said an investigation found Marsee allegedly committed sexual acts with a boy age 12 to 13 between summer and fall of 2002 at a Grant County home.

“During a forensic examination of Marsee’s electronic devices, investigators allegedly located child pornography. Further investigation revealed evidence that in 2016 Marsee purportedly uploaded photos containing child pornography to a web-based chat group,” the release said.

On Friday afternoon, Marsee was listed as an inmate at the Grant County Jail in Marion. Bonds were set at $100,000 and $20,000, the state police said. An online court system on Friday afternoon said warrants were issued for Marsee’s arrest but did not report any court dates for his cases.

The university’s interim president, Paige Comstock Cunningham, said in an online post Friday that initial reports in the fall from the Upland Police Department were shared with Taylor University, which reported the allegations to the Indiana Department of Child Services. She said the university cooperated with local and state police.

“While the criminal investigation is not yet complete, the Indiana State Police have informed us that none of the individuals were students at Taylor when the alleged abuse took place,” the Taylor leader said in her online post. “We know it takes courage to come forward with information about possible sexual abuse, and are grateful for those who have offered information to aid in the investigation.”

Comstock Cunningham asked people to pray for the victims. She also said Taylor’s counseling center is available at 765-998-5222.

The Taylor leader said anyone with information about the case should contact one of three sources: Jeff Wallace, Taylor University Police chief at 765-998-7765; Skip Trudeau, Taylor University vice president of student development, at 765-998-5368; or Detective Joshua Miller of the state police at 765-475-8111.

