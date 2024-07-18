Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Former teacher arrested for providing drugs, alcohol to students

Brock Wedgeworth. (Provided Photo/Greenfield Police Department)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A former teacher was arrested by Greenfield police and Fortville police on Thursday for allegedly providing drugs and alcohol to students.

Brock Wedgeworth, 45, of Fortville, is a former teacher at Mount Vernon School Corp. and New Palestine School Corp. Wedgeworth has been under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department for the past several months for allegedly providing drugs and alcohol to former students whom he had met during his tenure as a teacher.

Wedgeworth was arrested and preliminarily charged with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor (child less than 16 years old), all level 6 felonies.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this case or Wedgeworth contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4410 and request to speak with a detective.

Crime resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Man gets 3 years in...
Indiana News /
Jennifer Hammond: Builders are changing...
All Indiana /
Kyle Larson makes another trip...
Motorsports /
Obama, Pelosi and other Democrats...
Election /
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master...
Entertainment /
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000...
Local News /
Federal appeals court blocks remainder...
Political News /
2 meetings set to collect...
News /