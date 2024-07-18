Former teacher arrested for providing drugs, alcohol to students

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A former teacher was arrested by Greenfield police and Fortville police on Thursday for allegedly providing drugs and alcohol to students.

Brock Wedgeworth, 45, of Fortville, is a former teacher at Mount Vernon School Corp. and New Palestine School Corp. Wedgeworth has been under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department for the past several months for allegedly providing drugs and alcohol to former students whom he had met during his tenure as a teacher.

Wedgeworth was arrested and preliminarily charged with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor (child less than 16 years old), all level 6 felonies.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this case or Wedgeworth contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4410 and request to speak with a detective.