Crime Watch 8

Former township trustee indicted; faces charges of theft, perjury, fraud

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A former township trustee faces more than 40 charges after being indicted by a grand jury.

Taletha Coles was the township trustee for Fairfield Township in Tippecanoe County from 2019 until her resignation in October.

On Wednesday, charges were filed against Coles for 21 felonies and 21 misdemeanors. The charges include corrupt business influence, perjury, theft, fraud, tax exemption fraud, counterfeiting, forgery, conflict of interest and official misconduct.

According to the indictment, Coles used a government exempt tax card around numerous businesses in Tippecanoe County in order to avoid paying sales tax. She faces perjury charges for using the card and theft charges for not paying the sales tax.

Coles is also accused of taking rebates from Menards that belonged to the township.

According to court documents, Coles used a township credit card to purchase a trailer from Rural King, then tried to return it and have the money refunded on her own credit card.

She’s also accused of using township funds at a foot massage spa, a nail spa, local restaurants, on MasterClass and to make payments to motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

Online court records do not yet list a future court appearance for Coles.