Crime Watch 8

Former Vincennes police chief arrested for theft of funds; wife arrested, too

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — Former Police Chief Dustin Luking was arrested Wednesday on several charges after money was found to be missing from the Vincennes Police Department.

A criminal investigation that began in July 2019 found that over $35,000 in cash had been taken from the department’s evidence vault. Luking allegedly used the funds for personal use. He resigned from the Vincennes Police Department in October 2019.

An audit performed by the Indiana State Board of Accounts also showed several other irregularities involving Luking. The audit revealed between 2013-2016, Luking used over $14,000 in funds again for personal use. An arrest warrant was issued this morning for Luking by the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office after reviewing the investigation.

A separate investigation involving Luking’s wife, Bethany J. Shelton Luking, began in August 2019 when Indiana State Police investigated a theft of prescription medication at the Bettye J. McCormick Senior Center in Viencennes where Bethany Luking was employed.

An arrest warrant was issued this morning for Bethany Luking by the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office after reviewing the investigation. Both husband and wife were arrested Wednesday morning without incident.

Dustin Luking was charged on a count of theft, a count of official misconduct, and a count of forgery. Bethany Luking was charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit.

The Lukings were being held in the Lawrence County Jail while awaiting extradition.