Former youth pastor arrested on child sex charges

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A former youth pastor at a Henry County church is facing child sex charges after a parishioner contacted the pastor about possible misconduct, the sheriff says.

Bryan Crabtree, 35, of Sulphur Springs, was arrested this week shortly after sheriff’s detectives on Wednesday learned of the charges and interviewed him.

Sheriff John M. Sproles told News 8 that the Sulphur Springs Christian Church pastor who learned of the allegations gathered with church leadership, and the elders fired Crabtree.

Church members on Facebook said Vacation Bible School classes have been canceled for the rest of the week.

Crabtree was also a substitute teacher and a track coach with the Shenandoah School Corp., the sheriff says, and the Shenandoah district was informed of the arrest. News 8 reached out to the district’s superintendent by email and phone, but did not immediately receive a response Friday afternoon.

Crabtree faces a preliminary felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, and three felony counts of child solicitation. Sproles says additional charges are expected as the Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators continue their investigation.

The sheriff says he expects more details could be revealed in the middle of next week.

Sulphur Springs is a town of 330 people. It’s about a 50-mile drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.