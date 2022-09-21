Crime Watch 8

Former Zionsville gymnastics coach found guilty of child molestation

Kenneth Arnold was arrested on Aug. 27, 2021 on four charges of child molestation. (Provided Photo/Boone County Jail)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a Crawfordsville man who was a gymnastics coach in Zionsville was found guilty of three counts of child molestation.

According to the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, Kenneth Arnold, 33, molested children three times between Jan. 2014 and Dec. 2016 while he was working as a gymnastics coach at an athletic center in Zionsville. Prosecutors say the victim was under the age of 14 at the time. They say the victim told a counselor about the abuse in fall of 2020.

Prosecutors say Arnold was also the subject in two investigations in 2016 for other sex crime related charges that they say happened during the same time period as the abuse for which he was convicted. They say one case went to trial but the jury was unable to reach a verdict, while a plea agreement was reached for the other case due to the victims parents deciding not to put their child through the trial process.

Arnold will be sentenced Nov. 21.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

NASA tries fueling moon rocket in test, but leak reoccurs

News /

Iranians see widespread internet outage amid mass protests

International /

Indianapolis Indians offer Fan Appreciation Weekend during final home games of season

Life.Style.Live! /

Fort Wayne sees 2 crashes involving school buses in 2 days

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.