Crime Watch 8

Former Zionsville gymnastics coach found guilty of child molestation

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a Crawfordsville man who was a gymnastics coach in Zionsville was found guilty of three counts of child molestation.

According to the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, Kenneth Arnold, 33, molested children three times between Jan. 2014 and Dec. 2016 while he was working as a gymnastics coach at an athletic center in Zionsville. Prosecutors say the victim was under the age of 14 at the time. They say the victim told a counselor about the abuse in fall of 2020.

Prosecutors say Arnold was also the subject in two investigations in 2016 for other sex crime related charges that they say happened during the same time period as the abuse for which he was convicted. They say one case went to trial but the jury was unable to reach a verdict, while a plea agreement was reached for the other case due to the victims parents deciding not to put their child through the trial process.

Arnold will be sentenced Nov. 21.