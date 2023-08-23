Fort Wayne man arrested for possessing 3D-printed automatic gun switches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police arrested a man on Aug. 14 for possessing 3D-printed automatic gun switches that turn semi-automatic guns into fully-automatic weapons.

Jamarri Price, 23, of Fort Wayne, is facing felony charges for two counts of possessing a machine gun and unlawfully carrying a gun as a person with prior felony convictions.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by News 8, detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department executed a search warrant on Price based on illegal gun and drug activity.

During the search, officers took Price into custody. Investigators searched Price’s room and discovered three 3D-printed drop-in auto-sear devices.

A drop-in auto sear is a device designed to convert a semi-automatic weapon into a fully-automatic weapon. The device enables the weapon to fire up to 600 – 1000 rounds per minute.

Officers also found an AK-style pistol during the search of Price’s bedroom.

Court documents say Price told investigators that the pistol was a gift from his mother. He also admitted to investigators knowing what the drop-in auto-sear devices were.

Price was being held at the Allen County jail with a $30,000 bond, but was ordered to a supervised release.

Price also has a previous felony conviction from 2022 for fleeing police in a vehicle.

A hearing is set for Sept. 6.