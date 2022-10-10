Crime Watch 8

Fort Wayne mayor pleads guilty after OWI crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has pleaded guilty after being arrested for driving while intoxicated and crashing into another vehicle.

Henry, 70, had his initial hearing waived and quickly took a plea agreement in the case. He’ll now be sentenced on Nov. 7.

As part of the plea agreement, Henry’s driving privileges will be suspended for 90 days. He would also pay restitution to the victim in the crash, as well as the city. He will not be allowed to consume alcoholic beverages while he is on probation for a year.

He’s also been directed to submit to random alcohol/drug tests, and complete all recommended programs by the Alcohol Countermeasures Program.

Fort Wayne police said Allen admitted to drinking and being in a crash late on Saturday night. Police say he drove left of center and struck another vehicle. The police report does not list any injuries suffered by the other driver.

He was booked into the Allen County Jail in the early morning hours of Sunday and released at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

“Accused admitted to driving and being involved in a motor vehicle crash. Accused advised he had too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser and should not have given a friend ride home,” reads a police report.

According to the report, his wife and mother-in-law were also in the vehicle. He said he had been drinking at the Civic Theater.

According to court documents, his blood alcohol concentration level was .152%, which is above the legal limit of .08%. Police described his eyes as watery and his speech slurred. Police also said he was cooperative.

Henry is a Democrat in his fourth term as Fort Wayne’s mayor. He is seeking re-election to a fifth term.