Fort Wayne police arrest man for 2016 cold case murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — On Sunday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a man involved in a 2016 homicide, the police department announced Monday.

Michael Harding II, 24, was charged in May 2016 with one count of felony murder, once count of aggravated battery, one count of attempting robbery, and one count of intimidation with a deadly weapon.

He was charged in connection with the May 2016 homicide in the 9100 block of Brickshire Parkway.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Harding at the intersection of Lima Road and West Coliseum Boulevard on the north side of Fort Wayne.

Harding appeared in court on Monday.

He was being held in the Allen County jail.