Fort Wayne police chase cuts through front yards and streets, 4 people in custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people are under arrest in Allen County after a long, wild pursuit that included officers firing shots during the chase.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said in a statement that the chase started late Sunday morning near Winter Street and Paulding Road on the south side of the city.

Officers say they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle, but the driver did not stop. A chase ensued, leading officers through crowded city streets and neighborhoods.

Fort Wayne police reported that speeds reached up to 75 mph, with the stolen vehicle driving through yards and into oncoming traffic.

The department said that during the pursuit, the suspect’s actions led officers to fire their weapons at the vehicle. Investigators have not shared how many shots were fired.

Police say the chase lasted about 15 minutes, ending when the car crashed at the intersections of Gilfford and Drake Drive, five miles from where the pursuit started.

There is no clarification yet on how many officers were fired or what their status within the department will be during the investigation.

The four people inside the car attempted to flee on foot, but officers caught them and took them into custody.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office will determine the final charges.

Police also noted that the stolen vehicle was a Kia, adding to what is considered an “epidemic” of Kia and Hyundai thefts.

The thefts have increased so drastically, that cities, including Indianapolis, have sued the manufacturers of both makes for not equipping the vehicles with adequate anti-theft technology.

