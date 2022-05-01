Crime Watch 8

Fort Wayne Police Department, body found in river at Promenade Park

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WISH) — A citizen reported a body in the St. Marys river by Promenade Park Sunday morning.

At 10:21 a.m. Fort Wayne Fire Department recovered a body of an adult male who was deceased.

At this time, it is unknown what happened and how the body ended up in the river, according to Fort Wayne police.

The Department of Natural Resources will lead the investigation, assisted by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

This case remains under investigation by the DNR, the Prosecutor’s office, and the Coroner’s office.