Fort Wayne police find woman dead in residence

Fort Wayne, Indiana, police logo. (Image Provided/Fort Wayne Police Department via Facebook)
by: Alexis Mitchell
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was found dead Saturday afternoon inside of a residence, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

At 4:09 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 11000 block of Millstone Drive on report of an unresponsive woman, police said.

Shortly after officers arrived on scene and located the woman inside of the residence, Fort Wayne Fire Department arrived and pronounced the woman dead.

Homicide officers and crime scene technicians were called out to process the scene, police said.

This incident remains under investigation.

