Fort Wayne police releases body, dashcam footage of violent traffic stop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Bodycam footage released on Thursday from a traffic stop in Fort Wayne shows a violent confrontation between police and a woman who resisted exiting her vehicle when instructed by the officers.

The city released three separate videos of the incident from the body and dash cameras of the two officers involved.

The footage shows the woman refusing to provide her name to officers after being pulled over for running a stop sign and pulling out of her phone. When asked for her license, the woman told officers that she did not have her purse and was coming from a friend’s house.

The woman began arguing with the officer, insisting she had not run the stop sign and continued to refuse to provide her name despite repeated requests.

Officers then instructed the woman to exit the vehicle several times and she refused to comply.

The situation escalated when officers forcibly removed the woman from her car and threw her to the ground. The footage shows one officer throwing two punches both while the woman was standing and after she was on the ground.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker has promised a thorough investigation into the traffic stop incident.

Both officers have been re-assigned during the investigation.

Statement from The Fort Wayne Police Department:

“The FWPD believes in transparency and getting information to the public, as soon as practicable to make the facts known, so accurate conclusions can be made. Please be advised, that body camera footage does not show everything seen and experienced by the officer. A thorough investigation into the actions taken in this incident are taking place. The links below, will take you to the Fort Wayne Police Department YouTube page; where the videos can be seen in their entirety.”

WARNING: These videos contain footage that may be upsetting to some viewers