Crime Watch 8

Fort Wayne police searching for suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for 21-year-old Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron. Police say he is considered "armed and dangerous" and he was last seen driving the black truck pictured in this provided photo. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous.

According to the department, police are looking for 21-year-old Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron. He is six feet tall and weighs 205 pounds.

He was last seen driving a black 2010 Ford truck with license plate RASHAD.

Police say he may have dyed his hair red.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police have not released any other information.