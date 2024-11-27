40°
Wanted Fort Wayne man arrested on three felony counts

Johnell Sisson booking photo (Provided Photo/Allen County Sheriff's Department)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A wanted man was arrested by the Fort Wayne Police Department Wednesday morning.

Johnell Sisson, 35, faces three counts of dealing cocaine, a level 2 felony, among his other outstanding warrants, including resisting law enforcement and illegal possession of a firearm.

Around 6:40 a.m., police officers, with the help of SWAT, served a search warrant on a home near Getz Road and Jefferson Boulevard.

They arrested Sisson and were able to search the home, finding: cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, a dodge charger stolen from Michigan, two handguns, and an AR-15 rifle.

Police say additional charges are anticipated after the investigation.

(Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department)
(Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department)

