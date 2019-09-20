Fort Wayne school resource officer arrested for child seduction, child porn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne police officer who also worked part-time as a school resource officer has been charged with child sex crimes, according to Indiana State Police.

Police say an arrest warrant for FWPD officer Andrew Beck was issued on charges of child seduction, providing obscene matter and performances before minors, and possession of child pornography.

Beck is currently out of the state on military orders. He was taken into custody Thursday night with the assistance of the US Marshals Service. Police say Beck is in custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

He is awaiting extradition back to Indiana.

Beck’s arrest and charges stem from a joint investigation that was launched in April 2019 after a report was made to a Wayne High School resource officer, alleging Beck was engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Investigators discovered Beck was using social media to engage in inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature with the student.

The completed investigation was turned over to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office for determination of charges.