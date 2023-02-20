Crime Watch 8

Fort Wayne woman dies in Sunday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne woman died at a hospital after police found her suffering from gunshot wounds on Sunday.

Just after 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Bluffton Road for a person shot. That’s the address of a Fraternal Order of Eagles lodge across from the Foster Park Golf Course on the city’s southside.

When police arrived, they found one woman in the passenger side of a vehicle parked in the parking lot. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Fort Wayne police say the woman and the male driving the vehicle were at the lodge prior to the shooting and left to go to an unknown location. As they were driving, someone shot at their vehicle and the woman was hit. The driver drove went back to the lodge and waited for police.

Police were still investigating and did not share any suspect information. No arrests have been made.

If anyone has any information in reference to this crime, they are encouraged to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers.