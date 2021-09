Crime Watch 8

Foul play suspected in death of inmate at Indiana prison

A satellite view of Miami Correctional Facility near Bunker Hill, Indiana, in 2021. (Image Provided/IndianaMap Framework Data, Maxar Technologies, USDA Farm Service Agency via Google)

MIAMI, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of an inmate at a state prison that happened Sunday, Indiana State Police said Monday.

Matthew Koch, 42, an inmate at Miami Correctional Facility, was found dead in his cell around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators suspect foul play and are treating the incident as a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.