Crime Watch 8

Foul play suspected in death of man on east side

Indianapolis police were sent about 6:36 p.m. July 8, 2020, to the 2100 block of North Spencer Avenue. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police suspect foul play after a man was found dead Wednesday night in a residential area on the city’s east side.

Police were sent to check on the welfare of a person about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of North Spencer Avenue. That’s northeast of East 21st Street and North Emerson Avenue.

Inside a home, officers found a man’s body with trauma, and homicide detectives were called to investigate.

How the man died was not immediately clear. Police did not release additional information Wednesday night.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Researchers rank the riskiest places to visit as Indiana reopens

News /

Grand Park College League brings baseball players to Westfield

Sports /

Video shows people scrambling after fatal shooting along downtown canal

Crime Watch 8 /

How to apply for up to 3 months of free rental assistance in Indianapolis

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.