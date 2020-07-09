Foul play suspected in death of man on east side

Indianapolis police were sent about 6:36 p.m. July 8, 2020, to the 2100 block of North Spencer Avenue. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police suspect foul play after a man was found dead Wednesday night in a residential area on the city’s east side.

Police were sent to check on the welfare of a person about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of North Spencer Avenue. That’s northeast of East 21st Street and North Emerson Avenue.

Inside a home, officers found a man’s body with trauma, and homicide detectives were called to investigate.

How the man died was not immediately clear. Police did not release additional information Wednesday night.