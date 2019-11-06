Fountain Square neighbors hope for answers after woman found dead inside church

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Monday said the death of a woman found on a couch in a church was being treated as a homicide.

It happened in the Fountain Square neighborhood at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Sunday morning.

Neighbors hope solving the case can bring peace and closure.

Even on a Tuesday night on Prospect Street, there is a flurry of activity from families walking inside the Religious Education Center building.

Police say a woman named Julie Morey was found unresponsive on a couch inside the REC building on Sunday around 9:15 a.m. IMPD now says it’s a homicide.

For neighbors across the street like Rachel Dougherty, it’s not welcome news.

“It is certainly scary,” she said.

There’s plenty of light even at night with the glow of the theater at Fountain Square just one block away.

Dougherty has lived on Prospect with her husband for three years.

She and others who spoke with News 8 agree the biggest problem living here is finding a parking spot on Sunday mornings.

“I thought it would be a good, safe environment,” Daugherty said. “You think there is going to be a lot of activity in the area, probably a safe community atmosphere.”

The woman who answered the door at St. Patrick’s Tuesday night told us the pastor was not here but would be back on Wednesday morning.

IMPD has not given any details about Morey including whether she was a member or regular attender here or when or how she got inside. They also aren’t saying how she died.

Answers to those questions would help neighbors like Dougherty.

“I’m going to try not to let it get to me or make me afraid in my home,” she said.

News 8 spoke briefly on the phone with the woman who found Morey unresponsive inside the REC building Sunday morning. She is an employee and didn’t want to comment further.

Meanwhile, if you have any information, call police at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.